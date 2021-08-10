Danny and Maggie Tackle Revolution Ice Cream’s Anarchy Challenge

TARPON SPRINGS, FLA. (WFLA) - Margie Bridges just wants to honor her recently deceased father, William Bridges, with a headstone. She can't understand why the City of Tarpon Springs said no.

She turned to Better Call Behnken for answers, and 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken uncovered an old city regulation that city leaders say prohibits the family from just putting up a headstone.