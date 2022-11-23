Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe bring perfect chemistry on screen for the new holiday romantic comedy “Christmas at the Drive-In,” which premieres November 25 on Great American Family. Not only is McKellar starring in the movie, she is also an executive producer for the film.
Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe team up again for holiday film
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Bestreviews.com - Black Friday Deals
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now