From choreographing numbers on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars to our studio, professional ballroom dancer Christian Perry pays us a visit as he begins preparation for a live dance competition right here in Tampa Bay. In conjuntion with the Arthur Murray Dance School, Perry will help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association through the Glass Slipper Gala on June 23rd. Featuring routines choreographed by Perry and dance pros paired with students, the audience will be treated to a lively evening showcasing ballroom dancing at its best. For tickets and information, visit ArthurMurrayClearwater.com.





