Dancing with the Stars

If you believe there are obstacles in life that are insurmountable, our first guest might just change your mind. In 2008 he moved from Kenya to Alaska on an athletic scholarship.During his senior year, his cousin and teammate died by suicide. In a state of extreme grief he spent two days in the wilderness. When he emerged his feet were so damaged by frostbite they had to be amputated. This summer he ran the fastest time ever documented by a double amputee at the Boston marathon. he now lives in Orlando with his family. Marko Cheseto welcome to Daytime.