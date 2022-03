At age 54, performer and choreographer Kim Hale is living her best life! During the pandemic, she danced her way into a new chapter, letting her hair go grey (#WhiteHairDontCare) and learning some new moves – hip hop style. She’s now inspiring thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok and giving us a Reason to Smile (presented by Creating Smiles Dental).

DC: @dextercarr