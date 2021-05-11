Dance Your Way to a Beachbody

After more than a year of being stuck inside and with many of us being glued to the couch for hours (or days) on end, Beachbody Super Trainer Shaun T is inviting people to get up with an all-new dance conditioning program from Beachbody On Demand (BOD) – “LET’S GET UP!” He is here to share how through a combination of fun dance and resistance training workouts, the new program will have you moving, grooving and sweating alongside Shaun T – dancing your way to a healthier you.

For more information go to: www.beachbodyondemand.com