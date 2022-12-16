With prizes of up to $500 for adults and $200 for children, the stakes are high for competitors entering submissions at Dade City’s Gingerbread World. The free annual event, hosted by the First Baptist Church of Dade City, draws the area’s top crafters and gingerbread house lovers. The exhibit of homes will be on display December 21 -23. More details about viewing times and contest rules are available at DCGingerbread.com.