In Daddy and Me, a young son and his father trek through trees and listen to birdsong, dig for worms and go fishing, and enjoy the breeze sitting side by side, just like Pop Pop and Daddy did, years ago. A heartfelt and hopeful tale that touches on grieving the loss of a loved one as a father and son recreate old memories and make new ones in a day-long hiking adventure.

Pierce Freelon is an accomplished musician, producer, and educator from Durham, North Carolina. He is the co-creator of Beat Making Lab, an Emmy Award–winning PBS web series and is the writer, composer and co-director of the PBS animated series The History of White People in America, an official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival. His Grammy-nominated children’s music has been featured on The Today Show, NPR and MSNBC, as well as in Rolling Stone. The son of a Grammy-nominated Jazz vocalist, Nnenna Freelon, and Philip Freelon, the renowned lead architect of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Pierce comes from a legacy of black movers and shakers.