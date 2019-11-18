Cyndi Lauper

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Singer/songwriter/actress/advocate Cyndi Lauper is in the spotlight more than ever these days. Cyndi not only continues to perform in concert, but she is also writing music for Broadway, staring in television productions, and much, much more! Despite her busy work schedule, Cyndi is also taking the time to speak for the 8 million Americans living with psoriasis (PsO) about the common challenges people with psoriasis face at work. Cyndi is sharing her own PsO at Work experiences and working with Dr. Michelle Henry to highlight other select patient stories on the campaign website, PsOatWork.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss