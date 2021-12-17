Cybersecurity Awareness

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have put President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting private companies largely on hold.

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel lifted a nationwide ban against the administration's vaccine mandate for health care workers, creating the potential for patchwork enforcement across the country. Vaccine mandates covering companies with at least 100 employees and those that have contracts with the federal government also are held up in the courts.