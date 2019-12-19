Breaking News
Reports of multiple shooting victims in Rhode Island

Cruising with Celebrity Cruises to Alaska

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Book any 7+ night future cruise sailing on Celebrity Cruises, in a Balcony style stateroom or higher category and receive an extra $100.00 Onboard spending money for your cabin.  You can use this in the Spa, Casino, Gift Shops, and more!  All you need to do is put a new deposit down on any future 7+ night cruise (excluding the Galapagos Islands) on or before December 31, 2019. This includes Theresa’s Alaska cruise!

*Terms and conditions apply and new cruise vacation must be purchased through Theresa at Get Out Custom Travels.

**Other terms and conditions with this offer:

New bookings only made between show air date and December 31, 2019. Celebrity Cruises only, booked through Theresa Chu-Bermudez and/or Get Out Custom Travels. Combinable with all other National offers made by Celebrity Cruises, Ensemble, TPI. Valid for all future 7+ night cruise vacations less Galapagos Islands’ cruises. $100.00 OBC can only be used once onboard the qualifies ship & sailing date.  OBC amounts have no cash value upon end of cruise.

www.GetOutCustomTravels.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss