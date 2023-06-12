Actors Sadie Stanley & Lexi Underwood star in the new season of Cruel Summer. The series features a new cast, but similar themes, including teen friendship, multiple timelines and a central mystery that will keep viewers putting together the puzzle pieces throughout the season. Cruel Summer airs Thursdays at 10:00p ET on Freeform and streaming on Hulu the next day.
Actors Sadie Stanley & Lexi Underwood star in the new season of Cruel Summer. The series features a new cast, but similar themes, including teen friendship, multiple timelines and a central mystery that will keep viewers putting together the puzzle pieces throughout the season. Cruel Summer airs Thursdays at 10:00p ET on Freeform and streaming on Hulu the next day.