Crockpot Oatmeal

Makes 1 serving 1/2 cup sliced portobello or cremini mushrooms 1/2 cup baby spinach or kale 2 tsp olive oil 1 Tbsp gluten-free soy sauce or coconut aminos 1 cup bone broth (or veggie broth for vegetarians) 1/4 cup gluten-free steel cut oats 1/4 tsp sea salt 1 Tbsp chia seeds 1 Tbsp chopped walnuts Combine bone broth, oats, and sea salt in a small saucepan. Stir well as you bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook for 15-20 minutes. While oats cook, add olive oil, mushrooms, and spinach to small sautee pan. Cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes, until spinach is wilted and mushrooms are tender. Add soy sauce or coconut aminos and cook one minute more, then remove from heat. When oats are tender, stir in chia seeds and remove from heat. Add another splash of bone broth if you prefer your oatmeal thinner. Top with sauteed veggies, sprinkle on chopped walnuts, and serve immediately. And if your mornings are rushed and you want to be able to grab your oatmeal go – overnight oats are the perfect solution…. I'm going to show you how easy it is to make pumpkin spice overnight oats. Let's make 2 servings Makes 1 serving 1 scoop of your favorite vanilla protein powder (Look for one without whey or soy) 2/3 cup unsweetened almond milk 1/3 cup plain full-fat Greek yogurt or nut milk yogurt 1/2 cup gluten-free rolled oats (not quick cook) 2 Tbsp pureed pumpkin 2 Tbsp sliced almonds 1 Tbsp ground flaxseed 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon dash ground ginger pinch sea salt In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the protein shake powder, almond milk, and yogurt until thoroughly mixed and smooth. Stir in the remaining ingredients until well-combined, and spoon into a one-pint jar with a tight-fitting lid. Close and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, preferably overnight before eating.