We showcase Australia in today’s edition of “Destination Delicious”, cooking up some delicious and easy-to-make crispy lamb chops with the owners of “Where’s Jubes?” in St. Pete, Josh (AKA Jubes) and Adriana Cameron. Jubes also gives us a taste of what it was like to grow up in the land down under and how he’s bringing his culture and cuisine to Tampa Bay.
Crispy, tasty lamb chops from the land down under in ‘Destination Delicious: Australia’
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now