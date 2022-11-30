Actors Aisha Tyler and Kirsten Vangsness join us to chat about reprising their “Criminal Minds” roles in Paramount+’s “Criminal Minds: Evolution”, which follows the FBI on its hunt for serial killers who formed a network during the pandemic and then sprang into action when the world opened back up.
‘Criminal Minds’ returns with fan-favorite cast members and a wild new premise
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Bestreviews.com - Black Friday Deals
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now