Creating the Life You Desire: How to Create a Money Manifested Board

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - You've celebrated during the Children's Gasparilla Parade, the Invasion and Saturday's Parade of Pirates itself and have accumulated massive amounts of beads you may never use again... so what's next? How can you safely recycle those beads you and your family and friends have kept out of the bay?

The Florida Aquarium is collecting beads now through Feb. 5. Five-gallon buckets can be dropped off at the aquarium, located at 701 Channelside Drive in Tampa.