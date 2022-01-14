Crazy: Reclaiming Life from the Shadow of Traumatic

ABOUT “DID”

The term “dissociative identity disorder” affect about 2% of the US population. It  describes a persistent mental state that is marked by feelings of being detached from reality, being outside one’s own body or experiencing memory loss (amnesia). Often misdiagnosed, DID is known predominantly to be caused by severe childhood trauma combined with a disorganized attachment style. When long-term child abuse occurs before a child’s typical personality integration around age 9, the healthy state of a singular self may be disrupted. The experience of memory loss of time, people and events can result in two or more distinct and separate identities that serve as a coping mechanism to function within the abuse.

Lyn Barrett’s story is a life-changing gift for all the survivors of trauma and those who love them, and for anyone who wants to educate themselves on trauma-induced dissociation particularly as it manifests as DID. There are resources listed in the back of the book as well as a reading discussion guide for groups. March 5th is observed as Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day in efforts to increase awareness of and education about DID.

