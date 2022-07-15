On “Going Home” (Pure Flix), actress Cozi Zuehlsdorff plays a nurse who brings comfort and peace to patients in their last days of life. She talks about her character on the new show, as well as the role that made her famous: Hazel Haskett on “Dolphin Tale”. Zeuhlsdorff shares how she learned of the passing of Winter, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium dolphin who “changed her life”, how she paid tribute and her favorite Tampa Bay memories.
Cozi Zuehlsdorff on her new show, Winter the Dolphin and her lasting connection to Tampa Bay after the ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
