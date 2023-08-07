Cowboy Caviar



3 Roma tomatoes or 1 large tomato, chopped

1/3 cup chopped white, red or yellow onion, chopped

1 15 oz can black beans drained and rinsed

1 15-oz. can black-eyed peas drained and rinsed

1 small 8 oz can yellow corn, drained and rinsed

1 red, green, orange or yellow bell pepper, chopped

1/3 cup chopped cilantro (optional)

1 avocado, diced (optional)

Corn tortilla chips or scoops for dipping



Place all the ingredients in a bowl and let sit for hour before serving. I like to make this on Sunday and snack on it throughout the week. Beans are incredibly high in fiber, protein, unprocessed (good) carbs and micronutrients not found in other snack foods. This recipe is gluten and dairy-free.