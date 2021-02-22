Country music icon Trace Adkins talks new season of “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown”

- About the show: In Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, 14 cowboys (men and women) from all across the country compete for a life-changing prize. Each week, viewers will watch the strong-willed cowboys undergo a series of grueling physical and mental challenges that will test them individually and as teams. Chock full of explosive drama, and lots of ego, the last cowboy standing will walk away with a prize package that includes a herd they can take to market, a Rawhide Portable Corral, an Arrowquip Q-Catch 87 Series Cattle Chute, the coveted Ultimate Cowboy Showdown belt-buckle, and a lifetime of bragging rights.
- Tune in info: The 2nd season of “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” will premiere on Wednesday, February 24th at 9PM ET.
- Website: UltimateCowboyShowdownTV.com