Coronavirus Scams

CHALLENGE: TOTAL MADNESS"

Johnny first got his start on MTV's reality series "The Real World," before becoming the fan-favorite fixture on MTV's "The Challenge." With his chameleon-like ability to adapt to his surroundings, unpredictable mixture of craftiness, charisma, intelligence and kindness, he more than lives up to his nickname, "Johnny Bananas." This landmark 35th season and Johnny's 20th season features the most extreme challenges ever in the show's jaw-dropping history. Gone are the luxury mansions and lavish pools of past seasons, instead the cast this time find themselves isolated and living in a bunker which is somewhat appropriate for the times we currently find ourselves in.