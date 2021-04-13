At a time when 28% of adults worldwide suffer from insomnia, it’s safe to say that many individuals have trouble getting the recommended 7+ hours of sleep per night. Whether one has ‘coronasomnia’ or consistent sleep troubles, how to get a good night of sleep is on the brain for many.

Nicole Avena, PhD, Assistant Professor of Neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, and Visiting Professor of Health Psychology at Princeton University is available to break down the causes and effects of ‘coronasomnia’, tips to improve sleep quality, and recommendations to get a more restful sleep