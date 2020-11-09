Cookish

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Spicy Cumin Beef Noodles

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Hand-formed Chinese “belt” noodles called biang biang mian often are paired with warming spices and bold ingredients. For example, spicy cumin lamb is a common match for the broad ribbon-like noodles. This recipe is our simple beef-based riff on that. Italian pappardelle is the widest noodle commonly available in most grocery stores, so that’s what we used to approximate biang biang mian. Balsamic vinegar may seem a peculiar ingredient, but it mimics the sweet-tart, lightly syrupy character of Chinese black vinegar.

9-ounce package dried pappardelle pasta

3 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons neutral oil, divided

1 pound beef steak tips OR flat iron steak,

trimmed, cut into 1½-inch strips, thinly sliced

against the grain

4 teaspoons cumin seeds, lightly crushed

Ground black pepper

Cook the noodles in a large pot of boiling water until tender. Reserve ¼ cup cooking water, then drain  the noodles. Into the reserved cooking water, stir the chili-garlic sauce, soy, vinegar and 1 tablespoon of oil. In a 12-inch skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Add the steak, cumin seeds and ½ teaspoon pepper. Stir briefly, then cook without stirring until the meat no longer is pink. Add the noodles and sauce mixture, then toss. Optional garnish: Chopped fresh cilantro OR chili oil OR both

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss