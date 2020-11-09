Spicy Cumin Beef Noodles

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Hand-formed Chinese “belt” noodles called biang biang mian often are paired with warming spices and bold ingredients. For example, spicy cumin lamb is a common match for the broad ribbon-like noodles. This recipe is our simple beef-based riff on that. Italian pappardelle is the widest noodle commonly available in most grocery stores, so that’s what we used to approximate biang biang mian. Balsamic vinegar may seem a peculiar ingredient, but it mimics the sweet-tart, lightly syrupy character of Chinese black vinegar.

9-ounce package dried pappardelle pasta

3 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons neutral oil, divided

1 pound beef steak tips OR flat iron steak,

trimmed, cut into 1½-inch strips, thinly sliced

against the grain

4 teaspoons cumin seeds, lightly crushed

Ground black pepper

Cook the noodles in a large pot of boiling water until tender. Reserve ¼ cup cooking water, then drain the noodles. Into the reserved cooking water, stir the chili-garlic sauce, soy, vinegar and 1 tablespoon of oil. In a 12-inch skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Add the steak, cumin seeds and ½ teaspoon pepper. Stir briefly, then cook without stirring until the meat no longer is pink. Add the noodles and sauce mixture, then toss. Optional garnish: Chopped fresh cilantro OR chili oil OR both