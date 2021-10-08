Cooking with kids: how to make it a fun science lesson

Registered and licensed dietitian nutrtionist Wendy Wesley shows us how to turn popcorn-making into a science lesson and shares a cookie recipe that will get kids excited to get involved in the kitchen. See her recipes below.

Movie-Style Popcorn

¾ – 1 cup corn kernels

¼ cup corn or canola oil

Salt, butter or powdered cheese topping

Put oil in a medium saucepan or kettle with a tight-fitting lid. Turn heat to medium and place one kernel of corn in the oil. Put on the lid. When that kernel pops, remove the lid and put kernels in the oil. Replace lid. Kernels will pop. When there are 3-5 seconds between pops, remove from heat and season with salt, butter or powdered cheese.

Oatmeal Cookie Balls

1/2 stick butter

1 egg

1/2 cup table or brown sugar

1/2 cup flour

Pinch salt

1 tbs cinnamon and ginger

1/2 tsp baking powder

2 cups regular oats

1/2 cup of 2 of the following “add ins”: sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, mini M and M’s, mini butterscotch chips, mini chocolate chips, raisins, chopped almonds, chopped walnuts, chopped peanuts, shredded coconut



Cream butter and sugar. Add egg and blend then add flour, baking soda, salt and spices. When all incorporated add your “add ins” and oats. Stir to incorporate all the ingredients. Form into 1-inch balls and bake 8-10 minutes in a 350 degree oven on a greased or non-stick cookie sheet.