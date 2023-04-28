Chef Tre Nichols shared the inspiration that George Foreman has been on his life and his excitement for the new movie “Big George Foreman,” which is now playing in theaters nationwide. He also enjoys making his special BBQ Jerk Chicken Sandwich on the George Foreman Grill and shared the recipe with Daytime.

Ingredients:

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

Hamburger Bun

Frisée Lettuce

Sliced Tomato

Provolone Cheese

Garlic Salt

Black Pepper

Garlic Powder

Cayenne Pepper

Complete Seasoning

Jerk Seasoning

Brown Sugar

Ketchup

Worcestershire Sauce

Mayo

Red Wine Vinegar

Italian Dressing

Red Onions



Instructions:

Season boneless skinless chicken breast generously with black pepper, garlic salt, garlic powder, jerk seasoning, cayenne pepper and complete seasoning. Spray the grill with olive oil before placing the chicken on the grill and cooking it thoroughly. Use 1 cup of ketchup, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 2 dashes of jerk seasoning, 1/4 cup of Worcestershire sauce. Put ingredients in a pot on medium heat until they make a thick and smooth consistency. Chunk the frisée lettuce and place into a bowl. Add 1/3 cup of Mayo, 2 dashes of red wine vinegar, 1/2 cup or Italian dressing, black pepper, chopped red onion, and garlic salt. Mix well. Toast your hamburger buns and build your sandwich! Use bun, sliced tomato, slaw mix, cheese, BBQ sauce, and chicken.



