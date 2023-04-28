Chef Tre Nichols shared the inspiration that George Foreman has been on his life and his excitement for the new movie “Big George Foreman,” which is now playing in theaters nationwide. He also enjoys making his special BBQ Jerk Chicken Sandwich on the George Foreman Grill and shared the recipe with Daytime.
Ingredients:
Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
Hamburger Bun
Frisée Lettuce
Sliced Tomato
Provolone Cheese
Garlic Salt
Black Pepper
Garlic Powder
Cayenne Pepper
Complete Seasoning
Jerk Seasoning
Brown Sugar
Ketchup
Worcestershire Sauce
Mayo
Red Wine Vinegar
Italian Dressing
Red Onions
Instructions:
- Season boneless skinless chicken breast generously with black pepper, garlic salt, garlic powder, jerk seasoning, cayenne pepper and complete seasoning.
- Spray the grill with olive oil before placing the chicken on the grill and cooking it thoroughly.
- Use 1 cup of ketchup, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 2 dashes of jerk seasoning, 1/4 cup of Worcestershire sauce. Put ingredients in a pot on medium heat until they make a thick and smooth consistency.
- Chunk the frisée lettuce and place into a bowl. Add 1/3 cup of Mayo, 2 dashes of red wine vinegar, 1/2 cup or Italian dressing, black pepper, chopped red onion, and garlic salt. Mix well.
- Toast your hamburger buns and build your sandwich! Use bun, sliced tomato, slaw mix, cheese, BBQ sauce, and chicken.