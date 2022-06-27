If your allergies and asthma are getting the best of you this season, it might be your home’s indoor air quality! To help reduce your triggers, check out these tips from Lifestyle Expert Jennifer Bonner and our friends at Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America. To improve the indoor air quality in your home, visit aafa.org/healthyhome for a handy checklist and find more information about certified asthma & allergy friendly® products at aafa.org/certified!