Mike Rose is an in-demand home renovation expert and the General Contractor on HGTV’s hit docu-series Christina on the Coast. On screen he helps bring incredible home renovation designs to life. He spoke with Farron about three of the latest home renovation trends:

Open concept kitchens – it’s very common for people to take the space of their dining room and make it part of their kitchen. It makes the kitchen bigger and more functional for entertaining guests.

Indoor / outdoor spaces – a great way to add value to your home is to make your outdoor area feel like part of your home. You can do this by adding bi-folding or pocketing doors to the backyard. Smart home technology – Smart home technology used to be expensive, but now it’s easy and very affordable to turn your house into a smart home. You can do this by putting in smart switches throughout your house to control lighting, the AC, speakers and more, all from your iPhone.

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and is available to stream the same day and time on Max.