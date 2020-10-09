Connecting

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Is President Trump still contagious? Experts say it’s impossible to know
Karen Pence to headline ‘Operation MAGA’ event in Tampa Monday
Thanksgiving turkeys expected to be smaller this year
St. Petersburg’s Chihuly Collection plans ‘Drag Docent Tour’ for National Coming Out Day
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
St. Petersburg’s Chihuly Collection plans ‘Drag Docent Tour’ for National Coming Out Day
Video
Top Stories
Bartow pastor, neighbors rescue woman from burning home; man dies in adjacent shed
Video
Top Stories
Pelosi discusses 25th Amendment, legislation to create the Commission on Presidential Capacity
Video
Olympian starts environmentally-conscious business venture in Tampa Bay
Video
Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual amid pandemic, hoping to raise more awareness
Video
Zombies invade Tampa’s nautical Halloween attraction ‘UNDead In The Water’
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
St. Petersburg’s Chihuly Collection plans ‘Drag Docent Tour’ for National Coming Out Day
Video
Top Stories
Home builder Ashton Woods to tear down house and start over, after building too close to neighbor’s home
Video
Top Stories
8 On Your Side viewer offers rent-free apartment to Tampa Bay mom cut off from unemployment benefits
Video
System error costs jobless Pinellas mom $12,000 in benefits and daughter
Video
Decision expected Thursday in Florida voter registration deadline lawsuit
Video
Carrollwood man says he felt ‘strong-armed’ to pay old $22K debt to HCSO or risk losing his work truck
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Top Stories
Live Game Updates: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears
Rough opening night: Rays use opener, get burned in Game 4
Big Game Bound Week 5: Quarter season picks, Dr. Jen Welter
Video
Rays take series lead with win over Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Thanksgiving turkeys expected to be smaller this year
Top Stories
Olympian starts environmentally-conscious business venture in Tampa Bay
Video
Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual amid pandemic, hoping to raise more awareness
Video
Customer wrote ‘mask’ instead of leaving tip after reminder about COVID policy
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Connecting
Daytime
Posted:
Oct 9, 2020 / 11:18 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2020 / 11:18 AM EDT
Connecting airs on NBC, check your local listings
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
McDonald’s worker pays for family’s meal when mom forgets wallet; mom raises over $35K for him in return
Video
I-75 construction worker killed by DUI driver in Hillsborough County, FHP says
Video
8 On Your Side viewer offers rent-free apartment to Tampa Bay mom cut off from unemployment benefits
Video
Judge denies another voter registration extension in Florida, says state failed its citizens
Bradenton shopper feels she was ‘treated like a thief’ at local clothing store because of the color of her skin
Video
Florida amendments explained: What to know before you vote on proposed changes to state constitution
Video
Police: Man killed by hit-and-run driver after sitting down on road in St. Pete
Home builder Ashton Woods to tear down house and start over, after building too close to neighbor’s home
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Election 2020: Do debates actually impact how people vote?
Video
Mental Health Awareness Week: Florida among states with worst access to mental healthcare
Last chance to submit your claim in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement
Video
LIST: New Florida laws go into effect on Oct. 1
WFLA investigative reporter Steve Andrews retires
Video
More Don't Miss