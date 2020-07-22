“Confinement” The Movie

Resurrection Pictures will be premiering the trail blazing film, Confinement, starringMary Rachel Quinn (LBJ, Dear John, Fantastic Four)Nicole Abisinio (Prime of Your Life, Broken Flowers), and Josue Gutierrez (Bernie the Dolphin 2, Bloodline). The film releases July 15th, exclusively on TUBI. Filmed entirely with Tampa Bay cast and crew, the movie features an experienced team of longtime film professionals.

Filmed during quarantine in Tampa Bay, Confinement was shot from 4 different locations simultaneously, while the filmmakers and actors stayed connected through video conferencing. Confinement is one of the first ground-breaking films ever shot in this manner, as well as one of the first films including Covid as a backdrop.

Confinement is also one of the first narrative stories following a family’s chat room being hacked by an online stalker, a significant current security issue for families and corporations alike. Most important, however, are the timely themes of choosing forgiveness over revenge, love over hate, and the importance of unity in difficult times.

Confinement is directed by Tampa Bay local Curtis Graham of Greyhouse Films, best known for his work on Misconceptions, Blood and Oil, and The Glass Window, and produced and co-written by Nicole Abisinio, recipient of numerous awards for Prime Of Your Life and the theatrical indie hit The Investigator. She is also known for her film marketing on box office hits such as I Can Only Imagine and Hacksaw Ridge. The filmmakers goal for Confinement was “to create something artistically beautiful and unifying, in the midst of a storm”, Abisinio stated.

Confinement is the flagship release under Resurrection Pictures. The film has been so well received by distributors/studios, the filmmakers have already been asked to film more, so Confinement Part II is already underway for potential studio release and a series to follow.