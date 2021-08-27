Commitment to Shelter Cats w/ GiveLitter™

In addition to supporting cat owners with 8 natural cat litter formulas, World’s Best Cat Litter™ is committed to supporting shelter cats through its GiveLitter™ program.

Give Litter Program

The GiveLitter™ program is an active, ongoing effort that has World’s Best supporting animal shelters and cat adoption by donating litter, and other support, to shelters across the country.

World’s Best currently works with 35 shelter partners spread across the country, the newest partner, who is joining us today, is the Humane Society of Pinellas.

This year’s campaign goal is to donate 3 MILLION pounds of litter — one for each of the MILLION+ cats that find their way into shelters each year.

To help us reach this goal, viewers can share pics of their cats on social media with hashtag #giveacrap to donate.

TO ADOPT OR FOSTER: humanesocietyofpinellas.org

WBCL is available online and in PetSmart, PETCO, Target and select Walmart stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. Worldsbestcatlitter.com to find our litter in a store near you.