Comfy Chic

More about Michelle:

With over twenty-five years of experience in the fashion industry, Fashion Expert and Founder of Runway Translator, Michelle Bremer provides trusted expertise as a wardrobe consultant, retail adviser, and public speaker to personal and commercial clients alike.

Michelle believes that fashion is both an art and a science, and she knows the formula to create eye-pleasing ensembles…  “It’s all about the details”.

Whether she is working one-to-one in the closet of a personal client, acting as creative director for a retail partner’s e-commerce launch, or speaking to an audience about current trends or what’s appropriate to wear to work, Michelle delivers meticulous, results-driven service and award-winning leadership to ensure success for her clients.

With degrees in fashion design, merchandising and business, Michelle’s industry knowledge combined with a passion for helping her clients succeed makes her a highly reputable resource in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

