Comedian Tom Cotter talks virtual, western-themed charity ball in Tampa

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Protesters gather outside Lindsey Graham’s home after he vows to vote for Ginsburg replacement
DeSantis: State will defund Florida cities that want to defund the police
Video
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at the Supreme Court & U.S. Capitol
Gallery
US Marshals recover 35 missing Ohio children
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish surprises 4-year-old Bradenton cancer survivor with puppy
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Less humid and breezy all day
Video
Top Stories
Week 2 Game 2: Buccaneers dance after two Fournette touchdowns, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles
Video
3 children safe after Bartow carjacking; 1 suspect located
Video
Father of New England Patriots RB James White, Florida police officer dies in car crash
Video
Police arrest suspect in Sarasota homicide
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
IRS correcting errors and trying to reach 567,425 Floridians about stimulus payments
Video
Top Stories
Plant City kidney patient promised no bill for experimental treatment, then sent to collections
Video
Top Stories
Sarasota real estate agent regains access to Facebook accounts after hacker took over
Video
How USF is keeping an incredibly low COVID-19 positivity rate of 0.002%
Video
Floridians have low vaccination rate as push for COVID-19 vaccine continues, new study finds
Video
Plant City couple furious after their car is splattered with white paint following apartment complex touch-up
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Fans ready to cheer on Lightning for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final
Video
Top Stories
Week 2 Game 2: Buccaneers dance after two Fournette touchdowns, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles
Video
Tampa Bay Buccaneers snag first win of season against Carolina Panthers 31-17
Video
Buccaneers open season at home without fans
Video
Dallas Stars beat Lightning 4-1 in Game 1 of Stanley Cup
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State tallies 1,685 new cases, positivity rate remains steady
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish surprises 4-year-old Bradenton cancer survivor with puppy
Video
Tampa Bay rescue team helps save 30 Panhandle residents from floodwater
Gallery
Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,521 new cases
Florida coronavirus: State reports 3,573 new cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Comedian Tom Cotter talks virtual, western-themed charity ball in Tampa
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 21, 2020 / 12:16 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2020 / 12:17 PM EDT
For more information on the the 23
rd
annual Tampa Cattle Baron’s Ball, you can head
here
.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
DeSantis: State will defund Florida cities that want to defund the police
Video
Cash App scheme could wipe out your bank account
Video
Body found in trunk of burning car near St. Pete golf course, police say
Video
Florida coronavirus: State tallies 1,685 new cases, positivity rate remains steady
Man dies, 2 others injured following 3-car crash in Spring Hill
Video
CDC says guidance detailing how coronavirus travels through air beyond 6 feet was published in error
St. Petersburg welcome tower on Howard Frankland Bridge to be destroyed
Video
3 children found safe on roadway after armed Bartow carjacking; 1 arrested
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Tampa Nov. 7, 2020
Video
Pinellas County commissioners extend local state of emergency, revisit mask ordinance
Video
Rare blue moon to brighten night sky this Halloween
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pro Football Challenge 2020: Enter, play, win
More Don't Miss