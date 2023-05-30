Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco stars opposite Robert De Niro in the new movie, About My Father. It’s a full-circle moment for the Maniscalco, who used to work as a waiter and remembers De Niro as a customer. Now the legendary actor is playing Maniscalco’s father, and even met the comedian’s real-life father and spent a hilarious weekend together, which Maniscalco describes during our interview.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco on the weekend his dad spent with Robert De Niro in preparation for ‘About My Father’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
