Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco stars opposite Robert De Niro in the new movie, About My Father. It’s a full-circle moment for the Maniscalco, who used to work as a waiter and remembers De Niro as a customer. Now the legendary actor is playing Maniscalco’s father, and even met the comedian’s real-life father and spent a hilarious weekend together, which Maniscalco describes during our interview.