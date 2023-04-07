We set sail aboard the inagural Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cruise and share all the fun as Bucs players and fans come together for four days aboard the luxurious Celebrity Summit. The culmination of two years of planning by Celebrity Cruises and Cruise Planners, the escape is packed with non-stop entertainment and events including dance parties, pool volleyball, pirate night and multiple meet-and-greet and question & answer sessions with the players.