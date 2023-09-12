Chef Rosana Rivera joins us with a taco recipe she will be serving at the upcoming Tacos + TikTok, a workshop to teach local business owners how to grow their company using TikTok. For tickets and information, visit https://www.babecrafted.com/events/tacos-tiktok.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

6:00 P.M. 9:00 P.M.

Embarc Collective802 East Whiting StreetTampa, FL, 33602United States (map)

Chef Rosana’s Chicken & Apple Slaw Barbacoa Tacos

Yield: 4 portions

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Ingredients (for the apple slaw):

1 Fuji or HoneyCrisp Apple

Juice of 1 lime

4 to 6 sprigs fresh Cilantro

Red onion, thinly sliced

2 to 3 Tablespoons Mayonnaise

Salt to taste

Preparation:

Thinly slice (julienne) the apple, discarding the core, stem & seeds. You can leave the skin on.

Thinly slice (julienne) the red onion, soak in water for 10 mins to remove any sharpness, drain well.

Chop cilantro

In a small bowl, combine apple, onion, lime juice & cilantro. Mix in Mayonnaise to taste and salt.

Toss to combine.

Ingredients (for the meat):

1 – 1 1/2 lbs chicken thighs

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1 medium onion chopped

8 large cloves garlic

Adobo Sauce:

½ cup ancho chiles

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or distilled white vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano, marjoram or regular oregano

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 dried bay leaves

2- 3 cups of water as needed

Preparation:

Prepare the adobo sauce: