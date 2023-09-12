Chef Rosana Rivera joins us with a taco recipe she will be serving at the upcoming Tacos + TikTok, a workshop to teach local business owners how to grow their company using TikTok. For tickets and information, visit https://www.babecrafted.com/events/tacos-tiktok.

  • Wednesday, September 13, 2023
  • 6:00 P.M.  9:00 P.M.
  • Embarc Collective802 East Whiting StreetTampa, FL, 33602United States (map)

Chef Rosana’s Chicken & Apple Slaw Barbacoa Tacos

Yield: 4 portions

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Ingredients (for the apple slaw):

  • 1 Fuji or HoneyCrisp Apple
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 4 to 6 sprigs fresh Cilantro
  • Red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 to 3 Tablespoons Mayonnaise
  • Salt to taste

Preparation:

  • Thinly slice (julienne) the apple, discarding the core, stem & seeds. You can leave the skin on.
  • Thinly slice (julienne) the red onion, soak in water for 10 mins to remove any sharpness, drain well.
  • Chop cilantro
  • In a small bowl, combine apple, onion, lime juice & cilantro. Mix in Mayonnaise to taste and salt.
  • Toss to combine.

Ingredients (for the meat):

  • 1 – 1 1/2 lbs chicken thighs
  • 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
  • 1 medium onion chopped
  • 8 large cloves garlic
  • Adobo Sauce:
  • ½ cup ancho chiles
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or distilled white vinegar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano, marjoram or regular oregano
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 dried bay leaves
  • 2- 3 cups of water as needed

Preparation:

Prepare the adobo sauce:

  • Boil 5 cloves garlic and ancho chiles in 1 1/2 cups of water.
  • Carefully transfer to a blender and blend until smooth with vinegar, salt, oregano, cinnamon, cumin and black pepper. Set aside.
  • Preheat a dutch oven or deep sauté pan over high heat.
  • Add olive oil.
  • Sear chicken on both sides until golden brown.
  • Remove from heat.
  • Add the onion, 3 cloves garlic & bay leaves to the pan.
  • Cook while stirring until fragrant.
  • Add the chicken back to the pan and stir.
  • Add the adobo sauce and water, if needed to cover the chicken half way up.
  • Braise over low heat, covered, until meat is spoon tender about 45 mins to 1 hour if using a dutch oven; follow instructions for slow cooker if using.
  • Allow to rest for 10 to 15 mins before shredding and mixing with sauce.
  • Season to taste as needed with kosher salt.
  • Serve as tacos with Apple slaw, cilantro and lime wedges.