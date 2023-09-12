Chef Rosana Rivera joins us with a taco recipe she will be serving at the upcoming Tacos + TikTok, a workshop to teach local business owners how to grow their company using TikTok. For tickets and information, visit https://www.babecrafted.com/events/tacos-tiktok.
Chef Rosana’s Chicken & Apple Slaw Barbacoa Tacos
Yield: 4 portions
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour
Ingredients (for the apple slaw):
- 1 Fuji or HoneyCrisp Apple
- Juice of 1 lime
- 4 to 6 sprigs fresh Cilantro
- Red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 to 3 Tablespoons Mayonnaise
- Salt to taste
Preparation:
- Thinly slice (julienne) the apple, discarding the core, stem & seeds. You can leave the skin on.
- Thinly slice (julienne) the red onion, soak in water for 10 mins to remove any sharpness, drain well.
- Chop cilantro
- In a small bowl, combine apple, onion, lime juice & cilantro. Mix in Mayonnaise to taste and salt.
- Toss to combine.
Ingredients (for the meat):
- 1 – 1 1/2 lbs chicken thighs
- 1 tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 8 large cloves garlic
- Adobo Sauce:
- ½ cup ancho chiles
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or distilled white vinegar
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano, marjoram or regular oregano
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 dried bay leaves
- 2- 3 cups of water as needed
Preparation:
Prepare the adobo sauce:
- Boil 5 cloves garlic and ancho chiles in 1 1/2 cups of water.
- Carefully transfer to a blender and blend until smooth with vinegar, salt, oregano, cinnamon, cumin and black pepper. Set aside.
- Preheat a dutch oven or deep sauté pan over high heat.
- Add olive oil.
- Sear chicken on both sides until golden brown.
- Remove from heat.
- Add the onion, 3 cloves garlic & bay leaves to the pan.
- Cook while stirring until fragrant.
- Add the chicken back to the pan and stir.
- Add the adobo sauce and water, if needed to cover the chicken half way up.
- Braise over low heat, covered, until meat is spoon tender about 45 mins to 1 hour if using a dutch oven; follow instructions for slow cooker if using.
- Allow to rest for 10 to 15 mins before shredding and mixing with sauce.
- Season to taste as needed with kosher salt.
- Serve as tacos with Apple slaw, cilantro and lime wedges.