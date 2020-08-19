College Students and Depression

Sonia K. Hadad’s Exam shares a story of a young woman who needs to deliver cocaine to a client, only to gravely endanger herself in the process. This phenomenal short has already won 10 Awards including the Grand Jury Prize for Live Action Short at AFI Fest 2019 and the Special Jury Award for Acting at Sundance Film Festival 2020. This film will be screening at the Oscar qualifying Florida Film Festival and Odense International Film Festival in August.

A teenage girl reluctantly agrees to deliver a pack of cocaine on the day of an important test. A series of unforeseen events threaten to derail more than her GPA.