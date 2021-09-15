College Savings Month

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
Top Stories
Police: Florida teen high, speeding in crash that killed 4
Top Stories
Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected
Nicholas weakens to tropical depression, brings flooding threat to central Gulf Coast
Pastor raped children as young as 12, said he decides who goes to heaven or hell, according to victim testimony
Corvette crashes into school bus in Hernando County, gets stuck underneath
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
2 hospitalized after crash on Seven Springs Boulevard; road closed
Video
Top Stories
Polk County teacher, 24, dies after battle with COVID-19, family says
Video
Top Stories
California Gov. Gavin Newsom beats back GOP-led recall
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours through the late evening
Video
Search for Gabby Petito: North Port police ‘very concerned’ for health, well-being of missing 22-year-old
Video
8 places to grab a burger in Tampa, from double cheeseburgers to ‘injectable’ sauce
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Former Hernando Co. sheriff candidate arrested on fraud charges, accused in scheme to defraud
Video
Top Stories
Son of man at center of deadly stand your ground case accused of threatening Hernando deputies with knife
Video
Top Stories
Tampa mom warns about mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Video
‘Double-end’ real estate sale in Sarasota nets big commission but provokes lawsuit, questions
Video
Florida woman still looking for closure after husband killed in 9/11
Video
9/11 healthcare program plagued by inefficiency and looming red ink
Video
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Ray expected to start as Toronto hosts Tampa Bay
Top Stories
Choi and Lowe HR, Rays beat Jays 2-0 to reach 90-win mark
Top Stories
‘A dream come true’: Defenseman from St. Pete Beach invited to Lightning prospect camp
Video
‘Bucs with B.A.’: Arians discusses lessons learned from opening night
Video
Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman to referee NFL game
Tampa Bay man wins Alligator Lighthouse open water meet
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
Apollo Beach community delivers second round of donations for Hurricane Ida victims
Video
Local group holds kickball tournament to raise money for childhood cancer charity in Tampa
Video
Remembering 9/11: List of memorial events across Tampa Bay
Rays selling $10 tickets, $5 beers for remaining home games of regular season
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
College Savings Month
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 15, 2021 / 10:28 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2021 / 10:28 AM EDT
For More Information, Visit:
www.upromise.com
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
‘Don’t open the door’: St. Petersburg family catches men on camera posing as Duke Energy crew
Video
Buy chicken over the last decade? You may be eligible for a payment
Former Hernando Co. sheriff candidate arrested on fraud charges, accused in scheme to defraud
Video
‘Double-end’ real estate sale in Sarasota nets big commission but provokes lawsuit, questions
Video
Tampa man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game
Search for Gabby Petito: Police investigated incident involving missing woman, boyfriend before her disappearance
Video
Polk County teacher, 24, dies after battle with COVID-19, family says
Video
Parents of Florida teen accused of plotting school massacre speak out
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
News Channel 8 presents Clear The Shelters adopt & donate campaign
8 places to grab a burger in Tampa, from double cheeseburgers to ‘injectable’ sauce
Video
How 100 years of Tampa family history led to The Boozy Pig’s butcher shop, café, meat vending machine
Video
Halloween events beginning, ‘I Like It Hot’ returns, Gators take to Tampa & more this weekend
Video
Meat vending machine serving up fresh cuts, late-night snacks in Tampa
Video
More Don't Miss