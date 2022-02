TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dog was rescued and reunited with its owner Tuesday after it fell into a bay in Miami Beach, Florida, officials said.

Video from Miami Beach Fire Department showed two firefighters, Santis and Escudero, using a ladder to carry the Staffordshire Bull Terrier out of the water. In a Facebook post, the department said the dog was playing with its owner at a dog park, but got too close to the edge and fell into the bay.