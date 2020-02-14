Collard Green Festival

For more information on the festival go to: http://www.tampabaycollardgreenfestival.org/

    Chef Rob Rawlings Collard Kimchi Fried Rice

Ingredients

1 cup of rice and 2 cups of water

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon Tony’s Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning (optional)

1 cup, chopped medium, yellow onion, washed

5 cups stemmed and washed collard greens, medium chiffonade (thinly sliced)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup chopped kimchi, seasoned

1/3 cup almonds, whole, roasted, salted, optional for garnish 

1 teaspoon lemon juice, or as needed

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1  teaspoon chopped fresh ginger

Drizzle with Sweet Thai Pepper Sauce, if desired 

Directions

  1. Bring water and rice to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes. (Best if rice is cooked the day before this will cut down the starchiness of the rice.)  
  2. Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir collard greens, chopped onion, garlic, and red pepper flakes in the hot oil until collard greens are wilted and tender, about 10 minutes.
  3. Add lemon juice, soy sauce, and ginger into collard green mixture; simmer until liquid evaporates, about 5 minutes. Garnish with chopped roasted almonds, in desired. 


(Source:  All recipes.com January 2020) 

Chef Vince’s and Chef Marguerite’s Collard Green Smoothies

Yield:  6 – 12 oz. Smoothies

Ingredient                                                       Amount

white grapes, frozen                                        2 cups

bananas, sliced, frozen                                    4 each

collard greens, washed & finely chopped      2 cups

apple juice                                                       32 oz. bottle

Place all ingredients in a blender pitcher.  Pulse until all ingredients are blended. Then blend with smoothie mode.  When mixture reaches the desired consistency,  pour into chilled glasses.  Garnish with fresh mircogreens or a spring of fresh mint. 

Source:  2018 Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival. 

