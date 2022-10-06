For its 100th episode, the Oxygen true crime investigative series, “Cold Justice”, tackles the most well-known unsolved murder case in North Dakota. Host Kelly Siegler talks about the case and explains the show’s winning formula, which has helped to bring about 55 arrests and 21 convictions.
‘Cold Justice’ tackles a monumental unsolved murder case for its 100th episode
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
