Coconut Lime Piped Shortbread

Who doesn’t love the tropical taste of lime and coconut. Now imagine it in a melt in your mouth shortbread cookie! They are absolutely delicious plain, but dipping in chocolate and then toasted coconut adds another dimension of flavor.

Ingredients:

12 tablespoons of room temperature unsalted butter

45 grams of powdered sugar ( 1/3 cup + 1 tablespoon)

1/4 teaspoon of baking powder

1/8 teaspoon of salt

1 1/2 teaspoon of freshly grated lime zest

1/2 cup of sweetened shredded coconut

160 grams of all purpose flour ( 1 1/3 Cups)

3 Ounces of Semi-Sweet or Dark Chocolate

3 Ounces of White Chocolate

3/4 cup of sweetened coconut

Method:

In a food processor pulse the coconut until it is coarsely ground.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, on low speed, cream together the butter, sugar, baking powder, salt and lime zest until smooth. About 2-3 minutes.

Add the coconut and mix until combined.

Add the flour and mix on low until combined.

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Fit a pastry bag with decorating tip Ateco 826.

On one side of the parchment paper draw sets of lines 2” apart and flip the paper over and place it on the baking sheet. The lines will insure that the cookies are the same size and will bake evenly.

Pipe “S” shapes on the parchment paper between the lines. (If the dough is a bit too stiff to pipe, place the filled piping bag in the microwave to 2-3 seconds or squeeze a few times, the warmth of your hands should soften the dough)

Bake the cookies for 10-14 minutes ( depending on your oven) or until the edges are golden brown. When done remove from oven and place the pan on a rack to cool for 5 minutes. Move the cookies to a rack and allow to cool completely.

While the cookies are cooling, lower the oven temperature to 300 F. Spread the 3/4 cup of coconut on a baking sheet and place the oven for 3 minutes. Remove from oven and toss the coconut around so that it toasts evenly. Place back in the oven for another 3-4 minutes or until toasted. Keep a close eye on the coconut because it can go from toasted to burned in a matter of seconds. (this can be done a day or 2 in advance)

Melt the chocolates in separate bowls over a pot of simmering water. Dip the cookies in the chocolate and then in the toasted coconut. Place them on a sheet of parchment paper until the chocolate is set.

Makes approximately 16 cookies.