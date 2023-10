Get a CLUE! Enjoy our Halloween whodunnit mini-movie with Miss Scarlett, Col. Mustard and the rest of the suspects from everyone’s favorite mystery board game! Thank you to HalloweenCostumes.com for providing our costumes and to Hasbro for the “Clue” gear!

Starring:

Maggie Rodriguez as Miss Scarlett

Farron Hipp as Colonel Mustard

Deanna Moore as Mrs. Peacock

Whitt Laxson as Professor Plum

Rob Schweitzer as Mr. Green

Chip Hansen as Mr. Boddy

Editor/Photographer: Shannon Smith