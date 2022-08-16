Hill’s Pet Nutrition is proud to return as the national sponsor of Clear the Shelters – NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters to find loving, forever homes for pets across the country.

The Clear the Shelters campaign, will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.

Hill’s will be supporting local shelters, in all 50 states, with the nutrition and adoption resources needed to ensure that every pet has the best possible chance for adoption and success in their new home.