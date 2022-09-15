Grammy-winning soprano Renée Fleming gives us a preview of her upcoming IMAX movie, “Cities that Sing- Paris”, showcasing the city’s art, history, cuisine and music with exclusive performances from Fleming and her contemporaries.

The film will debut in IMAX theaters globally on September 18th, along with a live, one-time-only conversation with Fleming, during which she will answer questions from fans. Actor and Producer Kelsey Grammer will moderate the discussion at 3PM ET from New York’s AMC Lincoln Square IMAX theater. It will also be broadcast across the IMAX LIVE connected network to participating theaters globally.