The Circus Sarasota Legacy: 25th Anniversary Show runs through March 5 and features high-flying action mixed with classic stunts and comedy. The cast for this all new show features international performers, including a closing number from a Ukrainian duo. Tickets for the show are still available.
Circus Sarasota commemorates 25th anniversary with new show
by: Farron Hipp
