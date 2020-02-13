Breaking News
2 dead after aircraft crashes into front yard in Bartow
Live Now
Body of slain Florida trooper being escorted to Sarasota National Cemetery

Circus Sarasota

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Check out Circus Sarasota now. https://circusarts.org/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave"

Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers"

Memorial services underway for slain Florida trooper in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial services underway for slain Florida trooper in Bradenton"

Fallen trooper arrives at memorial service in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen trooper arrives at memorial service in Bradenton"

Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida"

Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children"

FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper"

Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss