Sarasota’s hometown hero Nik Wallenda, also known as the King of the High Wire, is introducing a new, immersive experience called “A Brave New Wonderland.” The show features circus acts, aerial performances and comedy, all intertwined with holiday storytelling and a message of love for various cultures. Wallenda collaborated with the Circus Arts Conservatory to present “A Brave New Wonderland” through December 31 behind the Mall at UTC. Tickets are still available.