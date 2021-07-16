Churned Ice Cream helps us Celebration National Ice Cream Day Early

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sen. Marco Rubio stirred controversy Thursday after tweeting that he and his office would be ready to help the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization move to Cuba.

The Miami-born lawmaker — whose parents came to the U.S. from Cuba in 1956, two years before Fidel Castro's victory in Cuba — issued a pair of tweets condemning the Black Lives Matter organization for a statement expressing sympathies with Cuba and condemning American treatment of the communist nation.