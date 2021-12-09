Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Intimate ballads, behind-the-scenes views and storytelling by Brian Stokes-Mitchell combine with highlights from the past two decades featuring soul-stirring performances from more than 40 world-renowned artists, including Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Gladys Knight, Angela Lansbury, the Muppets® from Sesame Street®, Hugh Bonneville and Richard Thomas. The anniversary special reminds viewers of how this tradition has touched audiences for years and evokes the love, unity and peace of the season
