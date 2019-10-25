Christmas Jars

Based on the novel by Jason F. Wright, CHRISTMAS JARS shares the story of Hope Jensen, a reporter who uncovers the remarkable secret behind a holiday phenomenon: money-filled glass jars anonymously given to people in need. The New York Times bestseller has created a new holiday tradition that has changed the lives of people in their time of need, all over the country. CHRISTMAS JARS is a one-night movie event that provides hope to all as we enter this special season. In theaters Monday, November 4 only, CHRISTMAS JARS is a heartfelt reminder that kindness truly is contagious.

